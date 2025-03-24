Nova Scotia Joins Other Canadian Provinces In Excluding Elon Musk's Tesla From EV Rebate Program

Nova Scotia has joined the growing list of Canadian provinces excluding Tesla Inc. TSLA from their electric vehicle rebate programs.

What Happened: The Progressive Conservative government, along with the NDP and Liberal opposition parties, unanimously voted to remove Tesla from the rebate program on Friday, reported RMOutlook.

This decision is reportedly linked to Elon Musk's association with the Donald Trump administration and its ongoing trade war with Canada.

The program previously offered subsidies ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 per purchase.

The call for this amendment was led by Susan Leblanc, an NDP member of the legislature. Leblanc argued that Musk has aligned himself with U.S. President Donald Trump in “waging economic war on our country.”

Earlier this week, Manitoba’s NDP government also excluded Tesla and Chinese-made electric vehicles from its EV rebate program.

BC Hydro has also removed new Tesla products from its rebate initiative, as part of the government’s move to favor Canadian goods and exclude U.S. ones from rebates where possible.

Why It Matters: This decision is part of a broader trend across Canada. Earlier this month, British Columbia excluded Tesla products from its rebate programs following the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canada. Toronto also halted financial incentives for Tesla vehicles used for cabs or ride-sharing purposes.

Tesla was also recently expelled from the Vancouver International Auto Show due to safety concerns, and a Tesla dealership in Hamilton was targeted by vandals, damaging up to 80 vehicles.

Furthermore, Tesla has faced accusations of manipulating the EV rebate program in Canada, with four of its stores suspected of selling an average of 30 cars per hour over three days, claiming over 50% of the rebate funds.

