Elon Musk Quotes Warren Buffett Metaphor On Stocks: Like Someone Standing And Yelling 'Prices To Buy Or Sell Your House Every Day...'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk invoked Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Warren Buffett‘s investment philosophy during an all-hands meeting on Thursday night, advising employees and investors to focus on companies with promising product futures.

What Happened: “I think it’s Warren Buffett’s sort of metaphor—the stock market’s like having someone stand at the edge of your property or your house and yell prices to buy or sell your house every day,” Musk said. “Sometimes they take their meds and sometimes they don’t.”

“Buy stock in companies where you think the product that company makes will be better in the future,” Musk said. “Do you love the products that company makes and are they going to keep doing that?”

“Hang on to your stock,” Musk said, emphasizing Tesla’s long-term potential. “I think long-term with Optimus and self-driving, Tesla will probably be the most valuable company in the world.”

The late-evening meeting highlighted Tesla’s achievement of producing over 7 million vehicles globally. Musk projected the company would surpass 10 million vehicles next year.

Why It Matters: Musk touted several achievements, including the Model Y becoming the world’s best-selling vehicle and Cybertruck emerging as the top-selling electric pickup. He also highlighted progress with Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer, now handling approximately 5-10% of the company’s AI training workload.

The relationship between the two billionaires appears respectful but distant. Buffett recently acknowledged in a CBS News interview that he has “talked to Elon a few times” but repeatedly dodged questions about Musk’s cost-cutting efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Despite TSLA shares dropping 37.71% year-to-date, Musk remains bullish on Tesla’s future, telling attendees: “While it’s difficult to predict how things will be from you know in the next day six to 12 months, if you say like where will things be in three years or five years, the future of Tesla is incredibly bright.”

