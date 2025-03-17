Elon Musk As Nissan's Fix? Carlos Ghosn Says Automaker Lacks 'Vision, Decision, Clarity, Judgment, Insight'

Former Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn claims his 18 years of work at the struggling Japanese automaker have been “wasted” while suggesting Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk could potentially fix the company’s mounting problems.

What Happened: Speaking from his home in Beirut, Lebanon, the fugitive former executive told Shukan Post that Nissan’s current leadership lacks “vision, decision, clarity, judgment, insight” following his dramatic 2018 arrest and subsequent escape from Japan.

“All the work I and my team did there over 18 years is wasted,” Ghosn said in the interview, as Nissan continues to struggle financially, having burned through ¥506 billion ($6.6 billion) in the first nine months of the fiscal year despite holding ¥1.2 trillion ($15.65 billion) in net cash, reported Japan Today

When asked what he would do if still in charge, Ghosn mentioned “My friend Elon Musk,” suggesting the world’s richest man could help turn around the automaker’s fortunes.

Nissan did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The comments come as Honda Motor Co. HMC reportedly remains open to reviving merger talks with Nissan that could create the world’s fourth-largest automaker, but only if current Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida steps down. Previous negotiations collapsed when Honda demanded full ownership rather than an equal partnership.

Meanwhile, Renault RNLSY, which owns 36% of Nissan, is exploring options to sell its stake at a premium, while other potential investors including Foxconn, KKR & Co. and U.S. automakers evaluate opportunities.

Ghosn, who rescued Nissan from near bankruptcy in 1999 by cutting 21,000 jobs and closing five plants, maintains he was a victim of Japan’s “corrupt” justice system. After spending 108 days in detention following financial misconduct charges, he escaped Japan in December 2019 hidden inside a box on a private jet.

“I have no regrets regarding my escape,” Ghosn told Shukan Post. “The treatment I received at the hands of prosecutors was cruel, inhuman and unfair.”

