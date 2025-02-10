Tempus AI Executives Sell $20 Million In Stock As Cathie Wood Buys And Nancy Pelosi Eyes Options

Multiple executives at Tempus AI Inc. TEM executed significant share sales totaling $20.3 million between Feb. 4-7, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The transactions occurred as the company’s stock has surged 101.34% year-to-date.

What Happened: CEO and Chairman Eric Lefkofsky led the selling activity, disposing of 239,980 shares for $16.24 million at an average price of $67.66 per share. The sale reduced his ownership stake by 3.46% to 6.69 million shares. Chief Operating Officer Ryan Fukushima sold 35,110 shares for $2.27 million, while CFO William James Rogers divested 8,710 shares for $588,670, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Additional executive sales included transactions by Chief Administrative and Legal Officer Erik Phelps, General Counsel Andrew Polovin, and Chief Accounting Officer Ryan Bartolucci, who collectively sold shares worth approximately $1.2 million.

Tempus AI is expected to report earnings on Monday.

See Also: Super Bowl Ads Go All-In on AI, Stars, and $8M Price Tags: Elon Musk Shared This Advert With His Followers

Why It Matters: The insider sales coincide with growing institutional interest in Tempus AI. Cathie Wood‘s Ark Investment Management has recently increased its position, with the Ark Innovation ETF ARKK acquiring 159,344 shares and the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG purchasing 27,188 shares.

The stock has also garnered attention following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s reported acquisition of call options.

Tempus AI has a $59.6 consensus price target from 11 analysts, ranging from $44 to $74. The latest ratings from TD Cowen, Loop Capital, and Needham imply an average target of $60.67, suggesting an -11.22% downside.

Price Action: Tempus AI shares closed at $68.96 on Friday, up 6.11% for the day, the stock has surged 101.34% this year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.