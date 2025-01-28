Fundstrat's Tom Lee Sees Nvidia's 17% Plunge As An 'Opportunity,' Calls Nasdaq's Over 600 Points Plunge Drop A Market 'Overreaction'

Fundstrat Global Advisors‘ head of research Tom Lee believes Monday’s massive tech sector sell-off, which saw Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares plunge 17%, represents a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental shift in the artificial intelligence landscape.
What Happened: “To me, it’s an overreaction,” Lee told CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” comparing the drop to Nvidia’s March 2020 decline that proved to be a significant entry point for investors.
“I'd be looking at this as an opportunity,” Lee said.
Lee dismissed concerns that Nvidia could become “Betamax” – referencing the obsolete video format that lost to VHS – noting that such a scenario would be the only justification for Monday’s severe selling pressure.
The sell-off was triggered by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek‘s announcement of a free, open-source large language model developed for under $6 million using Nvidia’s H800 chips.
See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recover As DeepSeek Troubles Mount For US Tech Stocks: Analyst Suggests BTC Could Hit Fresh Highs Over Upcoming Two Weeks
Why It Matters: The cost-efficient breakthrough sparked fears about the sustainability of massive AI infrastructure investments, leading to Nvidia’s largest single-day market value loss of approximately $600 billion.
The market reaction came despite Nvidia’s statement that DeepSeek’s development used export-control-compliant technology. “DeepSeek’s inference requires significant numbers of Nvidia GPUs and high-performance networking,” the company said.
Major tech companies continue to demonstrate confidence in AI investments, with Microsoft Corp. MSFT planning $80 billion in AI infrastructure spending for 2025 and Meta Platforms Inc. META projecting $60-65 billion.
Price Action: Nvidia's stock closed at $118.58 on Monday, down 16.86% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock edged up 1.35%. Over the past year, Nvidia's stock surged 89.81%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Jensen Huang Says ‘Everything That Moves Will Be Robotic Soon’ As Nvidia CEO Envisions Star Wars-Inspired R2-D2 Personal Assistants And Humanoid Robots
Image Via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.