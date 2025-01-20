Trump Reveals Apple's 'Massive Investment' Plans Following Victory Rally

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Apple Inc. AAPL is planning a “massive investment” in the United States, revealing details of his conversation with CEO Tim Cook during his Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington D.C. on Sunday.
What Happened: The discussion comes amid Trump’s broader initiative to accelerate major corporate investments in the U.S., recently promising expedited approvals for companies investing $1 billion or more. The policy would streamline environmental permits and other regulatory processes for qualifying investments.
“I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said they’re going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win,” Trump stated at the rally.
The announcement follows Apple’s recent market milestone, with the company’s valuation approaching $4 trillion before a slight pullback.
Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.
See Also: Elon Musk’s DOGE Co-Lead Vivek Ramaswamy Expected To Exit Trump Admin Task Force Amid Ohio Governorship Bid
Why It Matters: The potential Apple investment adds to Trump’s recent economic victories, including SoftBank Group‘s $100 billion commitment aimed at creating 100,000 U.S. jobs.
Trump’s pro-business agenda has attracted numerous tech leaders to his Mar-a-Lago residence, including executives from Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.
Market sentiment has responded positively to Trump’s business-friendly policies, with major indices posting their strongest weekly gains since November ahead of his upcoming inauguration. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 led the rally with a 1.9% increase, while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.3%.
Read Next:
- Solana Blockchain Faces Network Congestion As Trump And Melania Meme Tokens Surge: What You Need To Know
Image Via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.