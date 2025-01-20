Trump Reveals Apple's 'Massive Investment' Plans Following Victory Rally

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Apple Inc. AAPL is planning a “massive investment” in the United States, revealing details of his conversation with CEO Tim Cook during his Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

What Happened: The discussion comes amid Trump’s broader initiative to accelerate major corporate investments in the U.S., recently promising expedited approvals for companies investing $1 billion or more. The policy would streamline environmental permits and other regulatory processes for qualifying investments.

“I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said they’re going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win,” Trump stated at the rally.

The announcement follows Apple’s recent market milestone, with the company’s valuation approaching $4 trillion before a slight pullback.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The potential Apple investment adds to Trump’s recent economic victories, including SoftBank Group‘s $100 billion commitment aimed at creating 100,000 U.S. jobs.

Trump’s pro-business agenda has attracted numerous tech leaders to his Mar-a-Lago residence, including executives from Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Market sentiment has responded positively to Trump’s business-friendly policies, with major indices posting their strongest weekly gains since November ahead of his upcoming inauguration. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 led the rally with a 1.9% increase, while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.3%.

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.