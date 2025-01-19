Tesla's Vietnamese Rival VinFast Enters 'Next Growth Frontier' India Amid Global Expansion Push, Plans $500 Million Investment

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto VFS is entering India’s growing EV market with two premium SUVs, following strong third-quarter 2024 delivery growth and significant financial backing from its founder.
The Nasdaq-listed company unveiled its VF6 and VF7 models at the India Auto Show in New Delhi, planning to challenge established players like Mahindra & Mahindra and BYD BYDDF BYDDY.
VinFast will invest $500 million over five years to build a car and battery factory in Tamil Nadu state, with an initial capacity of 50,000 units annually, expandable to 150,000, Reuters reported.
“We are turning our focus to India – our next growth frontier,” said Pham Sanh Chau, VinFast’s Asia CEO.
The expansion comes as VinFast reported 21,912 vehicle deliveries in the third quarter of 2024, up 115% year-over-year, though with continuing losses. The company secured $3.5 billion in potential funding through 2026, including $2.1 billion in grants from CEO Pham Nhat Vuong.
Like Tesla Inc. TSLA, VinFast is seeking reduced import duties while its factory is under construction. Electric vehicles currently represent 2.5% of India’s 4 million annual car sales, with the government targeting 30% by 2030.
Read Next:
- Trump Once Said Taiwan Took ‘100% Of Our Chip Business,’ But TSMC Confident Of Support For Arizona Plants Under Incoming President
Image Via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.