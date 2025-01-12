Mark Zuckerberg Backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's View On Quantum Computing: 'It's Still Quite A Ways Off'

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed with Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang‘s cautious outlook on quantum computing, saying that the technology remains years away from practical implementation.

What Happened: Speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast Saturday, Zuckerberg acknowledged his limited expertise but supported the industry consensus of a decade-long timeline for widespread quantum computing adoption.

“I’m not really an expert on quantum computing, but my understanding is that it’s still quite a ways off from being a truly practical paradigm,” Zuckerberg said.

His comments follow Huang’s recent statement at Nvidia’s CES 2025 that practical quantum computers could be 15 to 30 years away, which triggered significant market turbulence.

Quantum computing stocks saw sharp declines last week after Huang’s comments, with IonQ Inc. IONQ falling 39%, Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT dropping 43.34%, and Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI tumbling 45.41%.

Why It Matters: However, D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS CEO Alan Baratz strongly contested Huang’s timeline. “Not 30 years from now, not 20 years from now, not 15 years from now, but right now today,” Baratz said, citing existing commercial applications with companies like Mastercard Inc.

Zuckerberg’s broader technology perspective emphasized AI development, suggesting advanced artificial intelligence systems would likely precede quantum computing breakthroughs. He advocated for widespread AI deployment as a security measure, drawing parallels to software vulnerability management.

Market analyst Jim Cramer urged investors to exercise caution regarding quantum computing investments, warning about sector overvaluation. “We need you out before the froth goes away,” Cramer said, as quantum computing stocks retreated from their previous gains of up to 800% over the past year.

