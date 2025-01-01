'Roaring Kitty' Keith Gill Sparks Speculation With Rick James-Themed Post On X: GameStop, Chewy Shares In Focus

Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, the retail trading icon behind the 2021 GameStop Corp. GME rally, posted a Rick James-themed GIF on X, sparking speculation about potential market movements among retail investors.

What Happened: The post, featuring Dave Chappelle‘s Rick James impersonation, comes amid Gill’s recent return to social media after a three-year hiatus. His May 2024 comeback coincided with significant market movements, as GameStop shares surged over 50% following his first posts.

Gill, who transformed a $53,000 investment into $50 million during the 2021 GameStop short squeeze, has maintained substantial market influence. After returning to social media in 2024, he revealed ownership of 9 million shares of Chewy Inc. CHWY.

His recent activity has consistently moved markets. When Gill posted his Chewy position in June, accompanied by a cartoon dog image on X, the pet retailer’s stock experienced immediate upward momentum.

GameStop shares similarly responded to his social media presence, with the stock opening 73.6% higher at $40.16 on June 3, following his disclosure of a $180 million position.

See Also: GameStop’s Comeback, Trump’s Meme Stock Magic: Retail Vs. Wall Street In 2024

Why It Matters: The Wall Street veteran-turned-retail investor gained prominence during congressional hearings following the GameStop trading frenzy, where he famously stated, “I like the stock.”

His investment thesis, originally shared through detailed YouTube videos and Reddit posts under the username “DeepFuckingValue,” helped spark a retail trading movement that continues to influence market dynamics.

Market participants closely monitor Gill’s social media activity, as his posts often precede significant price movements in meme stocks and retail-focused securities.

Price Action: GameStop rose 2.43% overnight on Robinhood to $32.10. It closed Tuesday at $31.34, down 2.09%, and edged up 0.32% after hours to $31.44.

Chewy gained 0.48% overnight on Robinhood to $33.65. It ended Tuesday at $33.49, down 2.10%, and climbed 0.24% after hours to $33.57.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.