Nvidia Was Blue Chip Star Of 2024, But Trailblazers In the Small Cap Universe Charted Exhilarating Gains — Here Are The Chart Toppers

Small-cap stocks emerged as the standout performers of 2024, significantly outpacing their blue-chip counterparts amid a broader market rally.

What Happened: The disparity was particularly striking in the year’s top performers, with small-cap leader KULR Technology Group KULR delivering an extraordinary 2,494% return, while blue-chip frontrunner NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained a still-impressive 184%.

Traditional blue-chip stocks, typically components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, demonstrated their characteristic stability while still posting notable gains.

Historically, small-cap stocks, typically valued between $250 million and $3 billion, have shown potential to outperform the S&P 500 despite higher volatility. The Russell 2000, which tracks this segment, serves as a key benchmark for small-cap performance.

Market Performance Comparison 2024, according to data from Benzinga Pro:

Category Company Performance (2024) Price Blue-Chip Stocks NVIDIA Corp 184.36% $137 Walmart Inc WMT 77.79% $91.66 American Express Co AXP 59.87% $301.05 Wells Fargo & Co WFC 44.50% $71.11 Costco Wholesale Corp COST 44.42% $939 Small-Cap Stocks KULR Tech 2494.59% $4.80 Red Cat Holdings Inc RCAT 1423.86% $13.41 Sezzle Inc SEZL 1227.05% $272.31 Dave Inc DAVE 1099.17% $100.55 Quantum Corp QMCO 909.57% $67.37

Why It Matters: The exceptional performance of small-caps aligns with ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood‘s mid-2024 prediction of smaller companies outperforming the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants. Wood attributed this shift to the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy, suggesting it could create opportunities beyond mega-cap stocks.

This shift comes as veteran Wall Street investor Ed Yardeni projects the S&P 500 to reach 7,000 by the end of 2025, citing a “Roaring 2020s” scenario driven by productivity gains and cooling inflation. Yardeni forecasts S&P 500 operating earnings per share to hit $285 in 2025, an 18.8% year-over-year increase.