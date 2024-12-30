Nvidia Was Blue Chip Star Of 2024, But Trailblazers In the Small Cap Universe Charted Exhilarating Gains — Here Are The Chart Toppers

Small-cap stocks emerged as the standout performers of 2024, significantly outpacing their blue-chip counterparts amid a broader market rally.
What Happened: The disparity was particularly striking in the year’s top performers, with small-cap leader KULR Technology Group KULR delivering an extraordinary 2,494% return, while blue-chip frontrunner NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained a still-impressive 184%.
Traditional blue-chip stocks, typically components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, demonstrated their characteristic stability while still posting notable gains.
Historically, small-cap stocks, typically valued between $250 million and $3 billion, have shown potential to outperform the S&P 500 despite higher volatility. The Russell 2000, which tracks this segment, serves as a key benchmark for small-cap performance.
Market Performance Comparison 2024, according to data from Benzinga Pro:
|Category
|Company
|Performance (2024)
|Price
|Blue-Chip Stocks
|NVIDIA Corp
|184.36%
|$137
|Walmart Inc WMT
|77.79%
|$91.66
|American Express Co AXP
|59.87%
|$301.05
|Wells Fargo & Co WFC
|44.50%
|$71.11
|Costco Wholesale Corp COST
|44.42%
|$939
|Small-Cap Stocks
|KULR Tech
|2494.59%
|$4.80
|Red Cat Holdings Inc RCAT
|1423.86%
|$13.41
|Sezzle Inc SEZL
|1227.05%
|$272.31
|Dave Inc DAVE
|1099.17%
|$100.55
|Quantum Corp QMCO
|909.57%
|$67.37
Why It Matters: The exceptional performance of small-caps aligns with ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood‘s mid-2024 prediction of smaller companies outperforming the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants. Wood attributed this shift to the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy, suggesting it could create opportunities beyond mega-cap stocks.
This shift comes as veteran Wall Street investor Ed Yardeni projects the S&P 500 to reach 7,000 by the end of 2025, citing a “Roaring 2020s” scenario driven by productivity gains and cooling inflation. Yardeni forecasts S&P 500 operating earnings per share to hit $285 in 2025, an 18.8% year-over-year increase.
