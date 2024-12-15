Former FBI Officials Warn of Unchecked Power if Patel Becomes Director

Former FBI officials have raised significant concerns about Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump‘s choice for FBI director, warning that he could wield unprecedented power over the bureau if confirmed.

Patel, a controversial figure with a strong loyalty to Trump, is expected to secure unanimous support from Senate Republicans, which would pave the way for his confirmation next year, per a news report by The Guardian.

The potential for Patel to lead the FBI has sparked alarm among former officials, who fear that the typical checks on the FBI director’s power would be eliminated under his leadership.

Adding to his contentious reputation, Patel has faced accusations of exaggerating his role in the investigation of the 2012 Benghazi attacks, The New York Times reports. These concerns raise further questions about his suitability to lead an agency tasked with upholding the rule of law.

Patel, who has no experience working at the FBI, has garnered attention for his past actions, including calling for the closure of FBI headquarters and creating an “enemies list” of individuals whom Trump believes have wronged him.

According to Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant FBI director, Patel’s leadership could remove essential safeguards that prevent the director from becoming unchecked in their power. Figliuzzi warned that Patel could manipulate FBI resources for political retribution, citing the potential for Patel to open investigations without oversight, make public pronouncements on cases without consulting the Department of Justice, or exploit FBI files for personal or political gain.

Patel’s rise to the top of the FBI comes after Trump grew dissatisfied with current director Chris Wray, particularly for his handling of the investigation into Trump’s retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Patel’s background includes a controversial tenure in the Trump administration, where his national security experience was shaped by his alignment with Trump’s political agenda, rather than by traditional law enforcement or intelligence work.

