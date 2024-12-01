Trump Taps Loyalist Patel for FBI Director, Signaling Major Overhaul

President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel, a staunch loyalist, to head the FBI. This move suggests a possible restructuring in the bureau’s future.

What Happened: Trump’s nomination of Patel, who served in several national security roles during Trump’s first term, indicates Trump’s intention to replace current FBI Director Christopher Wray. Patel, known for his advocacy for a significant overhaul of the FBI, has been a staunch supporter of Trump’s agenda.

Patel has previously expressed his intent to divest the FBI of its intelligence-gathering role, instead redistributing its personnel across the country to focus on criminal pursuit, reports Reuters.

“The biggest problem the FBI has had, has come out of its intel shops. I’d break that component out of it. I’d shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state,” Patel said in an interview in September.

Wray was named to the post by Trump in 2017, and his 10-year term is not due to end until 2027. Trump would have to fire Wray to replace him at the start of his new administration.

Also Read: Trump And Musk Want To Sidestep Senate Floor Votes On Key Confirmations

At 44, Patel has a diverse background, having served as a federal public defender and a federal prosecutor. He was instrumental in leading the House Republicans’ investigation into the FBI’s 2016 probe into contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Patel also authored a trilogy of children’s books about Trump called “The Plot Against the King,” which feature Trump as a fairy tale monarch and Patel as a knight in his service.

While Patel’s nomination is likely to face resistance from Senate Democrats and potentially some Republicans, he has garnered public support from several high-profile Republicans, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Talking about Patel’s nomination, an FBI spokesperson told the outlet on Saturday, “Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing array of threats. Director Wray’s focus remains on the men and women of the FBI, the people we do the work with, and the people we do the work for.”

Why It Matters: Patel’s nomination as FBI Director by President-elect Trump is a clear indication of potential changes in the bureau’s operations.

His past advocacy for a significant overhaul of the FBI and his intent to shift the bureau’s focus from intelligence gathering to criminal pursuit could lead to a major restructuring. This move also signals Trump’s readiness to replace current FBI Director Christopher Wray, despite his term not ending until 2027.

The nomination, however, is subject to Senate confirmation and is likely to face opposition, making the future of the bureau uncertain.

Read Next

Scaramucci on Trump Deportation Plan: ‘We’re Going To Have a Stock Market Crash’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock