Dell Ships First 72-Nvidia GPU Monster: 'AI Rocket Just Got A Massive Boost,' Says CEO

Dell Technologies Inc DELL has reached a major milestone by becoming the first company to deliver a new generation of super-powerful computer systems designed specifically for artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Michael Dell, the company’s CEO, announced on social media platform X that Dell is shipping its first liquid-cooled PowerEdge XE9712 systems to CoreWeave, a company that provides computing power for AI applications.

“The AI rocket just got a massive boost!” Michael Dell in his announcement, highlighted the significance of this achievement.

These new systems, developed in partnership with tech giant NVIDIA Corp NVDA, are unlike traditional computers. They use special cooling technology that helps them handle the intense processing needed for advanced AI tasks. Think of it as the difference between a regular car engine and a Formula 1 racing engine – both are engines, but one is designed for much more powerful performance.

The 1st in the world @nvidia GB200 NVL72 server racks are now shipping. We are thrilled to deliver our liquid-cooled PowerEdge XE9712 to @CoreWeave. The AI rocket just got a massive boost! 🤖🚀🤝 pic.twitter.com/2QzlxbQE5f — Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) November 18, 2024

See Also: Peter Thiel Says Trump’s 60% China Tariff Would Be ‘Very, Very Bad’ For Beijing, Here’s What’s At Stake

Why It Matters: The system, called the GB200 NVL72, combines 72 powerful processing chips (GPUs) and 36 central computers (CPUs) working together as one unit. This allows it to run AI programs 30 times faster than previous systems, particularly when handling complex AI tasks like chatbots and image generation.

CoreWeave, the company receiving these first systems, specializes in providing high-powered computing services to businesses working with AI. They work closely with Nvidia, which designed the core technology inside these systems.

This development is particularly important as companies worldwide are racing to build and access more powerful AI computing systems. Industry experts predict high demand for these systems, with estimates suggesting 20,000 to 25,000 similar systems could be shipped in 2025.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.