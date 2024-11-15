Teledyne Controls' eADL XS Certified For Boeing 737NG Aircraft, Enhancing Data Security

Teledyne Controls, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies TDY and a provider of avionics and aircraft data management solutions, has announced that its new Airborne Data Loader has received certification for the Boeing Company BA 737NG aircraft series.

Certification for additional aircraft platforms is also underway, the company said.

The eADL XS represents a significant advancement in dataloading technology, becoming the first onboard data loader to meet the ARINC 645-1 security standards for OEM secure dataloading. Equipped with built-in cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, the eADL XS allows for fully autonomous software distribution with or without Teledyne’s GroundLink Wireless Quick Access Recorder.

AlsoRead: Wells Fargo Declares Dividends On Six Series Of Preferred Stock: Details

“As aircraft continue to integrate powerful new systems and networks into their design, the software distribution process becomes more complex, opening more opportunities for cybersecurity attacks,” said Mehrdad Radmehr, President of Teledyne Controls.

The certification for the 737NG underscores Teledyne’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance both the safety and efficiency of aviation operations.

The eADL XS is designed to simplify the upgrade process for operators, serving as a plug-and-play replacement for existing data loaders.

With this new certification for the Boeing 737NG and plans to extend the technology to other aircraft models, Teledyne’s eADL XS is set to revolutionize onboard data management and offer a higher level of cybersecurity for the aviation industry.

Price Action: TDY shares are trading lower by 1.09% to $471.35 at last check Friday.

Read Next: