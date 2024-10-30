What's Going On With Polestar Automotive Stock Today?

Swedish EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive Holding PSNY shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company now provides its customers access to 17,800 Tesla, Inc. TSLA Superchargers across North America, adding to its existing offerings in Europe and China.

“Through our partnerships with charging providers, we offer our customers a convenient and unique charging experience: accessible, fast, easy to use and at a competitive price,” said Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO.

Future Polestar vehicles in North America will come standard with the NACS inlet, while current owners can order NACS adapters through their local Polestar Service Center.

Additionally, Polestar’s in-car Google Maps will be updated to display all available NACS chargers.

In Europe, Polestar Charge offers customers access to one of the region’s largest charging networks, featuring over 850,000 charging points, including more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers, alongside the full IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned, and Allego networks.

Polestar customers in China also benefit from access to the Tesla Supercharger network across more than 200 cities.

According to Benzinga Pro, PSNY stock has lost over 30% in the past month. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF HAIL.

Recently, Polestar announced it delivered 11,900 vehicles in the third quarter, a decrease of about 15% compared to the 13,976 units delivered in the same quarter last year. Polestar aims to achieve cash flow break-even by the end of 2025, albeit at a lower volume than previously anticipated.

Price Action: PSNY shares are trading lower by 5.95% to $1.185 at last check Wednesday.

