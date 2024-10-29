Google's Project Jarvis And Jeff Bezos-Backed Anthropic Are Just 'Scratching The Surface' Of Agentic Browsing Tech, Says Gene Munster

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management believes Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google‘s reported Project Jarvis initiative signals a major advancement in artificial intelligence-powered web browsing capabilities, highlighting parallel developments from Jeff Bezos-backed Anthropic.

What Happened: Munster, shared his analysis on X, emphasizing the significance of automated browsing technology. “It’s sounding like $GOOG is getting ready to add agentic features to Chrome via its Project Jarvis initiative,” he wrote. “This is a big deal and follows in Anthropic’s announcement regarding their agentic browser.”

According to Munster, agentic browsers represent a significant leap forward in AI functionality. “The browser takes over your computer to perform a given task,” he explained, adding that this development is “another sign that we’re just scratching the surface when it comes to AI’s potential.”

Why It Matters: Project Jarvis which is expected to launch in December aims to automate routine web-based tasks within Chrome, including shopping and flight bookings.

The initiative parallels Anthropic’s recent advances in computer interaction technology through its Claude AI model.

The developments come amid increased regulatory scrutiny of AI industry partnerships. British antitrust officials launched an investigation into Google’s investment in Anthropic, examining potential competitive impacts in the rapidly evolving AI

Google will be reporting its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street expects $1.84 in earnings per share and $86.31 billion in revenues as the company reports after market hours.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc. Class A shares closed at $166.72 on Monday, gaining 0.88% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock rose further by 0.47%. Alphabet Inc. Class C shares finished the regular session at $168.34, marking a 0.81% increase. After-hours trading saw a continued rise of 0.46%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

