Alibaba Launches Upgraded AI Tool, Says Its Better Than What Google And ChatGPT Have To Offer

The international arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA has unveiled an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence-driven translation tool, which it claims surpasses the offerings of Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google, DeepL, and ChatGPT.

"The idea is that we want this AI tool to help the bottom line of the merchants, because if the merchants are doing well, the platform will be doing well," Kaifu Zhang, vice president of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group and head of the business' artificial intelligence initiative told CNBC on Tuesday.

The tool supports 15 languages and is intended to enhance the performance of merchants using Alibaba’s platform.

Alibaba’s AI translation tool, based on its proprietary model Qwen, is designed to help merchants create product pages in the language of their target market. The new version, powered by large language models, can interpret contextual clues such as cultural and industry-specific terms.

Why It Matters: Alibaba’s international business has been a significant growth driver for the company, especially with the slowing growth of its China-focused Taobao and Tmall businesses. The international unit, which includes platforms like AliExpress and Lazada, reported a 32% year-on-year sales growth to $4.03 billion in the quarter ended June.

Alibaba’s focus on AI and technological advancements has been evident in its recent moves. In September, the company launched a new AI-powered sourcing tool to simplify the sourcing process for American buyers, despite ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington. Additionally, Alibaba’s AI-driven English version of its Taobao app in Singapore quickly soared to the top of the charts, demonstrating the potential of AI in expanding the company’s global reach.

Alibaba’s focus on AI has also extended to open-source AI models, with the company releasing over 100 open-source AI models under the name Qwen 2.5, covering a range of industries from automobiles to gaming and scientific research.

