Alibaba Dropped The AI-Powered English Version Of Taobao In This Country, App Quickly Soars To The Top Of The Charts In No Time

Alibaba Group BABA has launched an artificial intelligence-driven English version of its Taobao app in Singapore.

What Happened: The app, which previously ranked in the top ten shopping apps, surged to the top of Apple Inc.‘s App Store charts in Singapore following the update. This move aims to cater to the diverse language needs of Singaporean users, reported CNBC on Friday.

The AI translation feature enhances accessibility for non-Chinese users, eliminating the need for manual translations. The update also allows price conversions from yuan to Singapore dollars.

Despite these advancements, the report noted that some features, such as currency conversion and literal translations, still need improvement. Social media users in Singapore quickly highlighted the new features, with a TikTok video demonstrating the English display option garnering 947,000 views in one day.

See Also: What’s Going On With Ford Motor Stock Today?

Why It Matters: The launch of the AI-powered English version of Taobao in Singapore is a significant step for Alibaba Group as it aims to expand its global footprint. This follows a series of strategic moves by the company to leverage artificial intelligence and enhance its services.

On Thursday, Derek Yan, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares, highlighted that Alibaba is positioning itself as a major player in the AI revolution. The company is experimenting with AI-powered sales assistants and marketing tools, which could lead to significant operational savings and efficiency.

Additionally, Alibaba recently launched next-day delivery services in Europe through its Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, further emphasizing its commitment to global expansion. This service includes a 2 euros ($2.20) option for deliveries in Spain and Portugal, showcasing Alibaba’s efforts to enhance its logistics capabilities.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba, urged the company to embrace competition and highlighted growth opportunities. Ma’s comments came after Alibaba received a clean chit from Chinese regulators, following three years of scrutiny that affected the IPO of its fintech affiliate, Ant Group.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock