ServiceNow Commits $1.5B To UK AI And Workforce Growth

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW shares are trading higher on Monday. The company plans to invest $1.5 billion in the U.K. over the next five years.

The company plans to expand office space and increase its workforce beyond 1,000 employees.

The investment will also enhance its London and Newport data centers with Nvidia GPUs for local LLM data processing and introduce skills programs for 240,000 U.K. learners.

ServiceNow is reaffirming its commitment to the U.K. by investing in expanded office space, significant workforce growth, and AI skills programs.

The company aims to leverage AI through domain-specific LLMs in U.K. data centers and to provide reskilling opportunities for British workers.

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott said, “The United Kingdom is embracing technology transformation at scale. In this new age of AI, the country continues to be a global leader in driving innovation for the benefit of all its communities.”

“Our investment accelerates the UK’s push to put AI to work, empowering people, enriching experiences, and strengthening societal bonds. Together, ServiceNow and our customers across the UK are delivering a future where technology benefits everyone.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV and Franklin Exponential Data ETF XDAT.

Price Action: NOW shares are up 0.71% at $945.25 at the last check on Monday.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: