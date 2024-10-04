Why Is Tradeweb Markets Stock Gaining Friday?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW shares are trading higher on Friday.

Tradeweb reported a total trading volume of $56.1 trillion for September 2024, higher than $50.9 trillion in August. The average daily volume (ADV) for the month reached $2.63 trillion, compared with $2.21 trillion in August, marking a significant year-over-year increase of 68.3%.

For the third quarter, Tradeweb reported a total trading volume of $147.5 trillion, with an ADV of $2.21 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 55.3%.

The preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded were $2.29.

Excluding the impact of the ICD acquisition, which was finalized on August 1, total ADV for September rose by 50.3% year-over-year, while total ADV for the third quarter increased by 42.7%.

Also Read: What’s Going On With Cisco Systems Stock Friday?

“This was our best quarter ever with record volumes in multiple asset classes,” Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult said.

In September, the average daily volume (ADV) for U.S. government bonds rose by 59.8% year-over-year to $232.2 billion. Meanwhile, European government bond ADV increased by 16.7% year-over-year, reaching $49.5 billion.

According to Benzinga Pro, TW stock has gained over 60% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF NBDS and Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF BCDF.

Price Action: TW shares are trading higher by 3.45% to $129.99 on Friday.

Read Next: