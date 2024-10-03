Uber & Avride Join Forces for Autonomous Delivery; Partners With ENSO For Low-Emission EV Tires

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER formed a multiyear partnership to incorporate Avride’s delivery robots and autonomous vehicles into Uber and Uber Eats.

The delivery partnership will begin with sidewalk robots for Uber Eats in Austin in the coming weeks, followed by expansions to Dallas and Jersey City later this year. The mobility partnership is set to launch for riders in Dallas next year.

Post-launch, consumers requesting a qualifying delivery or ride on the Uber Eats or Uber apps may have the option to use an Avride delivery robot or autonomous vehicle for their trip.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, stated, “Autonomous mobility and delivery hold a ton of promise for consumers and communities. We’re excited to partner with Avride to bring their technology to more people in more places, as they continue to scale.”

Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Avride, said, “We plan to expand the total fleet of Avride robots operating within Uber Eats to hundreds in 2025, followed by the launch of our robotaxi service.”

In a separate release, Uber revealed a three-year strategic partnership with tire technology company ENSO to introduce energy-efficient, low-emission EV tires in the U.K. and the U.S.

Earthshot Prize Finalist, ENSO is a London-born company that makes EV tires that extend EV range and reduce tire pollution. Uber has become a Founding Partner of The Earthshot Prize, founded by HRH Prince William, and will support the climate solutions.

Last month, Uber partnered with Spirit Halloween for on-demand delivery, offering discounts and perks for Uber One members during Halloween season.

