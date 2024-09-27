Uber Secures $5B Revolving Credit Facility, Also Teams Up With Spirit Halloween for Delivery

On Friday, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced it has partnered with Spirit Halloween to enhance its on-demand delivery services.

The Spirit Halloween catalog will be accessible on Uber at the same in-store prices.

Uber One members will get a $0 delivery fee and a 5% discount on Spirit Halloween orders over $35. Additionally, all consumers can receive up to 40% off their next Spirit Halloween purchase of $50 or more through Halloween.

Beryl Sanders, Director of U.S. Grocery & Retail partnerships at Uber said, "The holiday season officially kicks off this time of year, and households across the country are looking to on-demand delivery to get what's needed—now,"

"That's one of the reasons we're most excited to bring Spirit Halloween to Uber Eats and our other Uber apps to make costumes and other Halloween must-haves a cinch."

Also, Uber entered into a new $5 billion Credit Agreement with Bank of America, replacing its previous 2015 agreement.

The unsecured revolving loans mature in 2029 and can be drawn in U.S. dollars or other currencies for general corporate purposes.

The loans offer interest options tied to either the term SOFR rate plus a 1% margin or a base rate with no margin.

The commitment fee starts at 0.125% annually, with interest rates and fees fluctuating based on Uber's debt ratings.

The agreement includes standard covenants and default conditions, requiring a minimum EBITDA-to-interest ratio of 3:1. At closing, $413 million in letters of credit were transitioned from the previous agreement, but no funds were borrowed.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT and Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF BUYZ.

Price Action: UBER shares are down 1.03% at $75.90 at the last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Image Courtesy of Dutchmen Photography via Shutterstock