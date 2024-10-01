Mark Zuckerberg Follows Tim Cook's Footsteps: Meta To Begin Quest VR Headset Production In Vietnam By 2025

Meta Platforms Inc. META will start producing its Quest virtual reality headsets in Vietnam starting in 2025.

What Happened: The announcement came after a meeting that also discussed censorship and artificial intelligence, reported Nikkei Asia. The production of the Quest 3S model is expected to generate 1,000 new jobs in the region.

Meta’s decision marks another significant electronics contract for Vietnam, which already manufactures iPads for Tim Cook‘s Apple and Dell laptops. The tech company also revealed plans to support the creation of an AI course at a Vietnamese college.

Why It Matters: This move aligns with Meta‘s recent strategic initiatives. At the Meta Connect 2024 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the Quest 3S alongside other innovations like Llama 3.2 and the Orion holographic glasses.

Zuckerberg emphasized the convergence of mixed reality and AI, suggesting these technologies are shaping the future of computing and human connection.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Cleo Abram, Zuckerberg described the Orion AR Glasses as a groundbreaking development in augmented reality, projecting full holograms into the world. This innovation is the result of a decade of research and development, aiming to miniaturize the necessary computing for such advanced functionalities.

Moreover, the Meta CEO has been vocal about the positive reception of the company's AI advancements. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a long-term focus, as noted in a recent discussion on Threads. The CEO pointed out that market sentiment often follows the company’s stock performance rather than the actual product quality.

