Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells $4.3M In Palantir Shares Amid S&P 500 Buzz, Buys $6.8M Of AMD Stock

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR being the most prominent.

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest purchased 47,717 shares of AMD. The trade was made by the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund and represents 0.1251% of the ETF. Based on the closing price of AMD at $142.84 on the same day, the value of the trade is approximately $6.8 million.

The purchase comes in the wake of AMD’s announcement of its upcoming “Advancing AI 2024” event, scheduled for October 10, 2024. The event will showcase the next-generation AMD Instinct accelerators and 5th Gen AMD EPYC server processors, as well as the company’s Networking and AI PC updates. The company’s growing AI solutions ecosystem will also be highlighted.

AMD is shifting its strategy to focus on mainstream and mid-range gaming GPUs to capture 40%-50% of the market, rather than competing directly with Nvidia's high-end offerings. Despite Nvidia holding 88% of the discrete GPU market, AMD has made moves like hiring key Nvidia talent and planning a $4.9 billion acquisition of AI server company ZT Systems to build scale. Both AMD and Nvidia stocks have faced recent selloffs despite strong performance.

The PLTR Trade

Ark Invest sold 124,626 shares of Palantir. The trade was made by the ARKK fund and represents 0.0812% of the ETF. Based on the closing price of PLTR at $34.76 on the same day, the value of the trade is approximately $4.3 million.

The sale comes after Palantir’s stock soared by 14.08% following the announcement that the stock will join the S&P 500 index.

Palantir shares surged over 12% since Friday, driven by the company's inclusion in the S&P 500 and a new enterprise agreement with BP to enhance AI capabilities. CEO Alex Karp celebrated the S&P 500 milestone, and analysts like Dan Ives and Mariana Perez see it as a validation for Palantir's future profitability. However, price predictions for Palantir vary widely, with a 1-year average target of $27.79, reflecting potential downside, while top estimates go as high as $50.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest sold shares of Unity Software Inc (U) from the ARKK fund. Ark Invest bought shares of Draftkings Inc (DKNG) for the ARKK fund.

