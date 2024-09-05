Jim Cramer Tries To Quell Investor Fears Amid Nvidia Selloff: 'If You Have A Market That's Been Driven By A Handful Of Stocks…'

Jim Cramer attempted to calm investors’ fears of a recession on Wednesday. He highlighted gains in various sectors and emphasized the need for an economic slowdown to prompt Federal Reserve rate cuts.

What Happened: Cramer the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” noted that the market’s recent performance is not entirely negative. He pointed out that sectors like health care, consumer packaged goods, financials, and utilities are showing strength.

Cramer acknowledged the economy’s slowdown, citing falling shares of retailers like Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR. He explained that stocks expected to perform well in a slower economy, such as consumer packaged goods and utilities, are gaining.

He advised investors to anticipate these moves if they want the Fed to act, emphasizing that the central bank only cuts rates during periods of economic weakness, not when business is strong.

He also addressed concerns about the tech sector’s weakness, particularly Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA $279 billion market capitalization fall. Cramer argued that the loss is not alarming given Nvidia’s significant rise this year – the AI leader’s stock is up more than 120% this year.

“If you have a market that's been driven by a handful of stocks and then suddenly it's being driven by health care, consumer packaged goods and financials, utilities, are we to presume that's somehow a bad thing?” Cramer asked, urging investors to focus on positive developments as well.

“Look, I'm not trying to call a bottom — I want to make that crystal clear — but I think it's worth taking a hard look at what's actually going right, not just what's going wrong," Cramer added.

Why It Matters: The market’s recent turbulence has been a focal point for investors. Tom Lee, a well-known equity strategist, warned of a potential 7%-10% market pullback in September, urging caution but also advising to “buy that dip.”

Adding to the uncertainty, JPMorgan cautioned that anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts might not significantly boost the stock market, suggesting that the Fed’s actions would be more reactive than proactive.

Moreover, the August jobs report, anticipated as a key economic indicator, is being closely watched for signs of a rebound in the U.S. labor market. Analysts believe this could help keep recession fears at bay.

On Wednesday, markets saw a slight rebound after Tuesday’s sharp sell-off, particularly in the chipmaker sector, with Nvidia shedding around $279 billion in market value, marking the largest single-day drop in history.

