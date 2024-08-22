Halliburton's North Houston Campus Affected by Cyberattack: Report

Halliburton Company HAL shares are trading nearly flat today. On Wednesday, the company was reportedly hit by a cyberattack.

The attack affected operations at Halliburton’s north Houston campus, and some global connectivity networks, reported Reuters.

Halliburton acknowledged a system issue and said it is working with “leading external experts” to resolve the problem, per the report, which cited a spokesperson’s emailed statement. Halliburton has instructed some staff not to connect to internal networks.

Last month, Halliburton reported second-quarter revenue of $5.833 billion, which missed the $5.949 billion consensus, and EPS of $0.80, which was in line with the consensus.

There have been some cyberattack incidents in recent times. This month, Google confirmed that a group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary GuarIran’sbeen attempting to breach the personal email accounts of individuals associated with the US presidential campaigns of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Investors can gain exposure to HAL via VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH and IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF IEZ.

Price Action: HAL shares are trading flat at at $31.21 at the last check Thursday.

