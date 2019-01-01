QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
VanEck Oil Services ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (ARCA: OIH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VanEck Oil Services ETF's (OIH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Oil Services ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Oil Services ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Oil Services ETF (ARCA: OIH) is $236.79 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.89 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Oil Services ETF (ARCA:OIH) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Oil Services ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Oil Services ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) operate in?

A

VanEck Oil Services ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.