Shell And PetroChina To Develop Phase 2 Of Surat Gas Project: Details

Shell plc SHEL and PetroChina joint venture, Arrow Energy, plans to develop Phase 2 of the Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia.

The gas will be routed to Shell's QCLNG facility on Curtis Island to meet long-term contracts and domestic demand.

Phase 2, part of a 27-year agreement with QGC, is expected to add about 22,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (130 million standard cubic feet per day) at peak production. The companies project its first gas in 2026.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell's Integrated Gas and Upstream Director said, "QCLNG marked its 1000th cargo at the end of last year, reflecting its significance as a gas supplier for Australia and the region. This investment will enable us to sustain and grow this important, secure energy source that offers a lower emissions alternative to options like coal."

Notably, Shell and PetroChina established the Arrow Energy joint venture in 2010.

In 2017, Arrow secured a 27-year gas sales agreement to supply Shell's QCLNG joint venture, with phase 1 of the Surat Gas Project, approved in April 2020, including over 600 wells.

