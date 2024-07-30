Microsoft Boosts Azure AI With OpenAI Models, Satya Nadella Says, 'We Added New AI Accelerators From AMD And Nvidia'

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has made significant strides in enhancing the artificial intelligence capabilities of its Azure cloud platform. The company unveiled these advancements during its fourth-quarter earnings call, showcasing its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic AI market.

What Happened: Microsoft has integrated cutting-edge models from OpenAI and advanced hardware accelerators from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD into its Azure cloud platform. This move is aimed at fortifying Microsoft’s position in the rapidly evolving AI market.

CEO Satya Nadella announced that the Azure OpenAI Service now provides access to the most advanced frontier models, including GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. This integration is expected to accelerate AI adoption across various industries.

“We added new AI accelerators from AMD and Nvidia, as well as our own first party silicon Azure Maia,” Nadella explained, highlighting Microsoft’s multi-pronged approach to AI acceleration.

Microsoft has also upgraded its hardware capabilities by adding new AI accelerators from NVIDIA to its Azure datacenters. This enhancement is crucial for supporting the increased demand for AI services, which contributed significantly to Azure’s 29% year-over-year revenue growth.

The integration of OpenAI’s latest models and Nvidia’s hardware accelerators into Azure is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to dominate the AI cloud services market. With over 60,000 Azure AI customers and a 60% year-over-year increase in this customer base, Microsoft is positioning itself as a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions.

Why It Matters: Despite the positive developments, Microsoft’s Azure underperformance has been predicted to lead to a dip in the stock. However, the long-term prospects of the AI industry remain strong, according to

Deepwater Asset Management‘s Managing Partner Gene Munster, with continued heavy investment in big tech infrastructure, particularly Microsoft’s Capex, which stood at $13.8 billion, a 55% YoY increase.

Microsoft’s fourth-quarter revenue of $64.7 billion, up 15% year-over-year, beat the Street consensus estimate of $64.36 billion. The company’s AI initiatives are expected to play a central role in driving continued double-digit revenue and operating income growth in the coming fiscal year.

Despite these positive developments, Microsoft faced a setback with a Microsoft 365 outage, which resulted in access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features.

Price Action: Microsoft Corp's stock closed at $422.92, down 0.89% on Tuesday. In after-hours trading, the stock fell further 2.72%. Despite this, the stock has risen 14.03% year to date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

