Microsoft 365 Outage: Users Report Issues with Outlook, Website, and App

Microsoft Corp MSFT users faced access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features, according to its social network site X post.

Microsoft 365 users reported outage instances at 9:26 am Tuesday, Eastern Time (ET), as per Downdetector.

Close to 46% of the users reported issues with Outlook, 35% with the website, and 19% with the App, as per Downdetector.

In early July, an unsuccessful update to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc’s CRWD Falcon platform caused significant disruptions in 8.5 million Microsoft systems, halting critical global services, including airports, ports, financial institutions, and hospitals.

The outage caused by CrowdStrike has had significant global implications. The CEO, George Kurtz, has been summoned by a U.S. congressional panel to testify on the global tech outage.

Microsoft services were up and running as per the company’s latest post.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.44% at $424.85 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash