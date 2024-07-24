Garmin Revs Up Winter Fun: Teams Up with Arctic Cat For High-Tech Snowmobile Displays In 2025 Models

Garmin Ltd. GRMN shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

Garmin has announced a partnership with Arctic Cat Inc., a Textron Inc. TXT subsidiary renowned in snowmobiles and powersports, to integrate the Arctic Cat G8 display powered by Garmin into select 2025 snowmobile models.

Garmin and Arctic Cat continue their collaboration with the Arctic Cat G8, marking their latest joint effort in display technology for snowmobiles and off-road vehicles, extending their partnership from install kits introduced as early as 2021.

The Arctic Cat G8, equipped with Garmin Tread GPS technology, integrates navigation, vehicle performance data, and Group Ride Radio for snowmobilers.

The Arctic Cat G8 introduces various features designed to enhance every snowmobile adventure. The display offers customizable data fields such as coolant temperature, fuel level, speedometer, odometer, RPMs, and more, providing essential information to the driver.

It comes pre-loaded with detailed snowmobile trail maps covering the U.S. and Canada, featuring points of interest like restaurants, shelters, gas stations, campsites, and detailed topography and land designations, including satellite imagery.

Garmin has established strategic partnerships with major automakers supplying a range of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles.

