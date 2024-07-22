Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Snaps Up $5.3M In Beaten-Down Crowdstrike Shares, Dumps $3.7M Worth Of Tesla Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD and Tesla Inc TSLA, despite the turbulent market conditions surrounding these companies.

The CrowdStrike Trade

The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds bought a total of 20,219 shares of CrowdStrike, valued at approximately $5.34 million based on the closing price of $263.91 on the same day. This move comes despite CrowdStrike’s recent challenges.

CrowdStrike’s shares had been declining following a global IT outage last week, for which the cybersecurity firm has accepted responsibility.

CEO George Kurtz attributed the outage to “a defect found in a single content update” and confirmed it was not a security incident or cyberattack. Despite this, analysts predict the outage could cost over $1 billion, with potential lawsuits and demands for remuneration looming.

Former hedge fund manager and TV anchor Jim Cramer has praised Crowdstrike’s response to the outage and expressed optimism about the company’s future. He also appreciated Kurtz’ handling of the tech glitch that affected users of Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

“CrowdStrike has unbelievable technology and it was not their technology that was the problem, it was a sloppy update, of which he completely owned,” said Cramer.

The Tesla Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKW fund sold 14,859 shares of Tesla, valued at approximately $3.74 million based on the closing price of $251.51 on the same day. Ark Invest is typically bullish stance on the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker.

Ark Invest has been selling Tesla shares in recent sessions, despite Wood’s optimistic outlook on the company’s potential in the autonomous taxi sector. Wood has a $2,600 target for the EV maker. Tesla is set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARKF fund sold shares of Kaspi.kz AO (KSPI).

Ark Invest’s ARKG fund sold shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) and bought shares of 10X Genomics Inc (TXG).

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund sold shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) and bought shares of 10X Genomics Inc (TXG).

Ark Invest’s ARKQ fund bought shares of Oklo Inc (OKLO).

