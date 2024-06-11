Is Tesla Done Downsizing? New Job Openings In Sales, Vehicle Service, Energy Storage Signal Growth Strategy Shift

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is now hiring for several roles across categories including energy storage, manufacturing, sales and customer support, and vehicle service.

What Happened: Tesla announced its decision to lay off a significant portion of its global workforce in April and subsequently halted the hiring process.

However, Tesla’s career page now shows multiple openings at the company across categories. The company now has openings for field service technicians for its energy storage segment as well as an opening for a Megapack sales engineer based out of Palo Alto.

The company has also listed several openings in the manufacturing category based out of Nevada, California, and Texas, including several openings focussed on the Megafactory in Lathrop, California, where the company manufactures its megapack energy storage product.

Other openings are mostly for sales and customer service and vehicle service.

Why It Matters: Tesla removed nearly all job listings in North America after announcing a 10% reduction in its global workforce in April. The layoffs are expected to impact at least 14,000 workers including executives across the company's different segments.

The company resumed hiring in North America in late May with job openings in the field of autopilot and robotics involving mostly work on the company's self-driving and AI infrastructure efforts in Palo Alto, California.

The new openings suggest the company is also looking to ramp up its sales and energy storage business segment in addition to its vehicle autonomy efforts.

Tesla reported an 8.5% year-on-year decline in first-quarter deliveries with 386,810 vehicles delivered across the world. This was the first time Tesla reported a drop in deliveries in about four years since the second quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted production efforts. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is optimistic that Tesla will have higher sales in 2024 compared to 2023 when it delivered 1.8 million cars.

Meanwhile, in the energy segment, Tesla deployed 4,053 MWh of energy storage products in the first quarter, representing its highest quarterly deployment to date and a year-on-year increase of 4.2%. Musk in April said that the demand for its stationary energy storage products is “super high” and hinted that the company might make more batteries for energy storage than cars in the long term.

Image via Shutterstock