Hewlett Packard Enterprise Inks Pact With Nvidia To Power Japan's ABCI 3.0 To Lead As Fastest AI Supercomputer

On Thursday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE announced that it will build a new supercomputer powered by NVIDIA Corporation NVDA for one of Japan’s largest research institutions, AIST (National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology).

AIST’s next-generation supercomputer, ABCI 3.0, will be built using HPE Cray XD systems featuring NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs, interconnected by NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, to address growing AI workload demands for computational resources.

ABCI 3.0, set to become Japan’s fastest AI supercomputer, aims to satisfy the increasing demand for computing power driven by the nation’s expanding array of AI tasks.

“Working alongside HPE and AIST, we will help Japan leverage its unique capabilities and data to boost productivity, invigorate its economy, and advance scientific discovery,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

According to Benzinga Pro, HPE stock has gained over 22% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF KNGZ and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF FCFY.

Price Action: HPE shares are trading lower by 0.61% to $21.22 at last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock

