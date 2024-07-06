Trump Accuser Stormy Daniels Says Ex-President's Supporters Have Flooded Her With Threats Since His Conviction: 'I've Lost ... Mostly My Peace'

Loading... Loading...

Supporters of Stormy Daniels have reportedly raised over $900,000 to assist her in relocating to a safe location and covering legal expenses following her testimony in the criminal trial that resulted in Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 charges.

Funds from an online GoFundMe campaign initiated by a friend and former manager of Stormy Daniels have poured in, reported The Guardian. Daniels, an adult film actor, recently appeared on MSNBC where she described enduring relentless social media harassment from Trump supporters amid his bid for a second presidency.

She recounted receiving threats aimed at raping and murdering her daughter and other family members.

“It’s become unsafe for her family and her pets,” the fundraiser’s organizer, Dwayne Crawford, wrote on the page for the campaign, which set a goal of $1 million.

“Stormy needs help to relocate her family to somewhere they can feel safe and live on their terms. She needs assistance to be able to continue to pay the mounting fees so that Trump doesn’t just win because his pocketbook seems endless,” Crawford wrote.

The “I Stand with Stormy Daniels” campaign, which had garnered over $940,000 from approximately 17,600 donors as of last Friday, originates from her involvement in Trump’s late May conviction for falsifying business records.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, received $130,000 to maintain confidentiality about an alleged extramarital sexual encounter with Trump a decade before his 2016 presidential win. Prosecutors stated that the payment to Daniels was inaccurately classified as legal fees.

Daniels’ testimony contributed to the successful prosecution of Trump in a New York court.

On Tuesday, Daniels revealed to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that she had been flooded with Facebook messages filled with threats “to rape everybody in my family, including my young daughter, before they killed them.”

“I’ve lost … mostly my peace, mostly my daughter’s privacy, and time – time I’ll never get back with her,” Daniels said, referring to her involvement in the prosecution against Trump.

She also explained that she faces $500,000 in attorneys’ fees, which she can’t afford to pay, stemming from a civil defamation lawsuit she filed against Trump in 2018.

Among those who expressed support for Daniels after her interview with Maddow was writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued Trump over allegations of rape and defamation, winning nearly $90 million in civil penalties from him.

