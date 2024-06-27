Biden Accuses Trump Of Having Sex With A Porn Star When Melania Was Pregnant During The Debate: 'You Have The Morals Of An Alley Cat'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden directly criticized former President Donald Trump‘s felony conviction in New York related to hush money charges.

President Biden directly challenged Trump, questioning his financial liabilities in civil penalties, alleged misconduct in public, a variety of accusations, and the reported affair with a porn star during his wife’s pregnancy.

"The crimes that you are still charged — think of all the civil penalties you have," Biden said. "How many millions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things? For having sex with a porn star?"

Biden said to the former president, “You have the morals of an alley cat,” at Thursday night's presidential debate.

"I didn't have sex with a porn star," Trump responded.

Biden’s official X account also made a post writing, “Donald Trump is a convicted felon with the morals of an alley cat.”

In May, Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony when a New York jury found him guilty of 34 charges related to a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

The trial focused on charges that Trump falsified business records to conceal a payment to Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006 while he was married.

According to a prosecutor involved in Trump’s criminal case, the former president had an affair with Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, while his wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant, according to a report from Business Insider.

However, the same report cited two sources saying McDougal got the detail wrong.

Read Next: Joe Biden Shares His Performance Enhancer Drink Ahead Of 2024 US Presidential Debate: ‘I Don’t Know What They’ve Got In These’

Image via Midjourney