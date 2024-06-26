NIO's Upcoming Onvo L60 Reportedly Shows Striking Similarities To Tesla Models In Spy Shots

Loading... Loading...

Two spy shots of NIO Inc.’s NIO Onvo L60 are reportedly circulating in multiple WeChat group chats. The shots showcase the model’s interior with detailed features, which may undergo adjustments for the final mass production.

The model features an oval steering wheel with minimal buttons, resembling Tesla TSLA models, CnEV Post reported.

The Onvo L60 features a gear shifter located under the right side of the steering wheel, reminiscent of older Tesla models before their shift to touchscreen-based gear shifting.

The report read that it distinguishes itself with a horizontal 17.2-inch center screen, a departure from NIO’s current vertical screen design, a preference voiced by the NIO community for several years.

Last month, NIO stated that the model lacks a traditional dashboard but instead incorporates a Heads-Up Display (HUD) system.

The latest spy photos reveal that the Onvo L60 features a glass roof akin to Tesla models.

Additionally, the interior includes a smaller screen for passenger use, showcasing ample space, CnEV Post added.

NIO commenced pre-sales of the Onvo L60 on May 15, offering it at a pre-sale price of RMB219,900, which is RMB 30,000 lower than Tesla Model Y’s base version, the report read.

As previously indicated by NIO, the official launch and deliveries of the Onvo L60 are slated for September, although a specific date has not been disclosed.

Price Action: NIO shares closed higher by 6.18% to $4.64 on Wednesday.

