Exxon Mobil, Air Liquide Team Up For Clean Hydrogen Project: Details

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM inked a deal with Air Liquide AIQUF to produce low-carbon hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia at its Baytown, Texas facility.

In collaboration with Air Liquide, ExxonMobil aims to facilitate the development of a low-carbon hydrogen market along the U.S. Gulf Coast, assisting industrial customers in reducing their carbon footprint.

As per the terms, the deal will allow low-carbon hydrogen to be transported via Air Liquide’s existing pipeline network.

Air Liquide will also construct and operate four Large Modular Air separation units (LMAs) to supply 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily, primarily using low-carbon electricity to minimize the project’s carbon footprint.

The final investment decision is contingent upon favorable government policies and obtaining necessary regulatory permits.

ExxonMobil’s planned facility is set to become the world’s largest hydrogen production site, generating 1 billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen daily and over 1 million tons of ammonia annually while capturing more than 98% of the associated CO2 emissions.

