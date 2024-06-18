Ark Invest Continues Buying Shares Of Nvidia And Apple Supplier TSMC — Also Purchases AMD Stock

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made some significant trades, with the most prominent ones being in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD).

The TSM Trade: The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW fund acquired 3,316 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This trade was made amid an ongoing AI frenzy that has swept Wall Street. The transaction was valued at $595,852 on the day TSM shares ended the regular session 1.4% higher at $179.69.

TSMC plans to increase the price of its 3nm wafers by more than 5% and the price for advanced packaging next year is 10% to 20% higher as well. Major clients, including Apple and Nvidia, have reserved all production capacity at TSMC until 2026. Notably, Ark purchased $5.3 million worth of TSMC shares a day earlier.

The AMD Trade: Ark Invest also made a significant move in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), purchasing 3,710 shares through ARKW. The transaction was worth $573,677. AMD shares closed 2.4% lower at $154.63 in Tuesday’s regular session.

This trade came as AMD confirmed that it is aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data. In a statement to Benzinga, AMD stated, "We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data."

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARKG fund bought shares of Tempus AI Inc (TEM). ARKG also sold shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX).

(TEM). ARKG also sold shares of (NRIX). ARKK bought shares of PagerDuty Inc (PD). ARKQ sold shares of Velo3D Inc (VLD).

(PD). ARKQ sold shares of (VLD). ARKX sold shares of Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM).

