AMD Cyberattack? Hacker Claims To Sell Stolen Data, Company Says Working Closely With Law Enforcement Officials (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with AMD’s response.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD has confirmed that it is aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data.

Responding to Benzinga’s query, AMD stated, “We are aware of a cybercriminal organization claiming to be in possession of stolen AMD data. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data.”

Earlier, HackRead reported that the company had been breached by IntelBroker, a notorious hacker and moderator on the Breach Forums cybercrime platform.

The alleged intrusion in June 2024 reportedly led to the theft of a substantial amount of sensitive information across various categories, per the report.

IntelBroker detailed accessing compromised data, including ROMs, firmware, source code, property files, employee and customer databases, financial information, and future AMD product plans and technical specifications on Breach Forums.

The alleged breach reportedly includes the complete database of AMD employees, exposing sensitive personal information like user IDs, job functions, email addresses, employment status, first and last names, and business phone numbers.

The hacker is exclusively selling the data for XMR (Monero) cryptocurrency, with transactions facilitated through a middleman, per the report.

Last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, noting the company’s high valuations.

According to Benzinga Pro, AMD stock has gained 30% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Spear Alpha ETF SPRX and AOT Growth And Innovation ETF AOTG.

In a separate release, Advanced Micro Devices and VORAGO Technologies have announced that VORAGO’s radiation-hardened microcontrollers can reconfigure AMD Space-Grade Kintex UltraScale FPGAs.

This collaboration enhances reliability and flexibility while adding radiation hardness to existing AMD FPGA-based systems.

Recently, semiconductor chip companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, were in the limelight due to the continued artificial intelligence frenzy amid odds.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government proposed to extend its semiconductor technology embargo to Russia after China and the Middle East, citing that China’s increasing trade with Russia is enabling Moscow to continue arming its military.

Prior sanctions on China followed manufacturing of tailor-made lesser effective chips by the semiconductor companies to comply with the sanctions.

Price Action: AMD shares closed lower by 2.38% to $154.63 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock