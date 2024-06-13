Microsoft Hits The Breaks For Now On 'Photographic Memory' Windows AI Feature Slammed By Elon Musk

Loading... Loading...

In response to security concerns, Microsoft Corp MSFT has decided to halt the global release of a new AI feature for Windows. The company plans to test the tool with a smaller group before a wider rollout.

What Happened: Microsoft is withdrawing the new AI feature, called Recall, from broad release for new personal computers,.

The feature, which was unveiled in May, records all user activities on their PCs to simplify tasks like email sorting and file searching. Originally scheduled for a wide release on Jun. 18, Recall will now only be available in the coming weeks within the Windows Insider Program.

"We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security," Microsoft stated in an updated blog post. "When Recall (preview) becomes available in the Windows Insider Program, we will publish a blog post with details on how to get the preview."

The company stated that it will use the feedback from the Windows Insider community to ensure the feature meets their quality and security standards. Following this, Recall (preview) will be made available for all Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft responded to security concerns by stating that Recall would be shipped in the “off” position, requiring users to opt-in. The company also assured that additional security measures would be implemented before Recall could be activated.

See Also: Tesla, GameStop, Super Micro Computer, Adobe, Disney: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars Today

Why It Matters: This move by Microsoft comes at a time when the company has been heavily investing in AI. In a recent development, Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, bet the company’s future on AI by partnering with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Nadella has also diversified Microsoft’s AI investments by pursuing new global partnerships and investing in various AI startups.

In late May, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk criticized Microsoft’s AI feature, Recall, which continuously captures screenshots of users’ screens and employs a generative AI model to analyze the data. Musk suggested transitioning consumer desktops to Linux as an alternative to using Recall.

Earlier in May, Microsoft introduced an isolated generative AI model, based on GPT4 technology, accessible solely to U.S. intelligence agencies for analyzing classified data. This marked the first instance where a major AI model functions entirely offline, ensuring heightened security for intelligence analysis.

Microsoft has also been gearing up to compete with tech giants Google and OpenAI by developing a new in-house AI language model named MAI-1. This initiative, under the supervision of Mustafa Suleyman, former Google DeepMind co-founder, aims to rival the capabilities of Google and OpenAI.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s commitment to AI is evident in its plans to invest $3.2 billion in Sweden to enhance its cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years. The company also plans to train 250,000 Swedes with AI skills within organizations, schools, universities, the public sector, and society.

Price Action: Microsoft Corp stock closed at $441.58 on Thursday, with a 0.12% increase during regular trading hours. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped to $439.94, down 0.37%. Year to date, Microsoft’s stock has surged by 19.07%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Dan Ives Calls It A ‘Monumental Day’ For Tesla, Predicts Trillion Dollar Market Cap — Ross Gerber: ‘Love To See’ Elon Musk Running The Company Again

Image Via Shutterstock