Microsoft Plans $3.2B AI And Cloud Investment In Sweden: Report

Microsoft Corp. MSFT is reportedly planning to invest SEK33.7 billion ($3.21 billion) to enhance its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Sweden over the next two years.

Microsoft plans to train 250,000 Swedes with AI skills within organisations, schools, universities, public sector and society, according to a report from Reuters.

“You will see some other announcements, probably more in the fall,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview, per the report.

The company’s initiative includes deploying 20,000 of the most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) at its data center locations in Sandviken, Gavle, and Staffanstorp.

Microsoft has emphasized its commitment to fostering AI adoption across the Nordic countries. Recently, Microsoft invested in data centers in the U.K., Germany and Spain.

Price Action: MSFT shares are trading higher by 0.14% at $416.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.

