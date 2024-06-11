Chipmaker Intel Pauses Construction Of $25B Chip Plant In Israel: Report

Loading... Loading...

Intel Corp INTC has reportedly put on hold its ambitious plans to construct a $25-billion semiconductor facility in Israel.

Intel highlighted the need to adapt large-scale endeavors to changing timelines, without directly referring to the project, according to a report from Reuters.

“Israel continues to be one of our key global manufacturing and R&D sites and we remain fully committed to the region,” the report cited Intel.

The company elaborated on the challenges of managing significant projects, especially in the semiconductor industry, which requires flexibility in planning due to fluctuating business climates and market dynamics.

“Our decisions are based on business conditions, market dynamics and responsible capital management,” the statement added.

In December, the Israeli government agreed to provide Intel with a substantial $3.2 billion incentive to facilitate the construction of the massive chip manufacturing plant in the southern part of the country.

Also Read: Intel In Advanced Talks With Apollo For $11B Ireland Plant Partnership: Report

Intel had previously described the proposed facility at its Kiryat Gat location, which already houses an operational chip factory, as an integral component of its strategy to enhance the resilience of the global supply chain.

The existing Kiryat Gat facility, known as Fab 28, is instrumental in producing Intel 7 technology or 10-nanometer chips.

The new Fab 38 plant, initially scheduled to open in 2028 and continue operations through 2035, is poised to further bolster Intel’s manufacturing capacity.

Intel is a major employer in Israel, with nearly 12,000 staff members across its four development and production sites in the country.

Intel stock has lost over 6% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain access to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL and Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC.

Price Action: INTC shares closed higher by 0.55% at $30.91 on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next: Intel Eyes Q2 Revenue Below Guidance Midpoint, Hit By US Ban On Huawei: Details

Photo via Shutterstock