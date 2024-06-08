Donald Trump Ally Kari Lake Sparks Controversy With Speech In Front Of Confederate Flag: 'They Stole Our Government'

Loading... Loading...

At a campaign event in Arizona last week, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake spoke to supporters with a Confederate flag in the background while echoing debunked election fraud claims.

Lake addressed supporters at the Trumped Store in Show Low, Arizona, with a Confederate battle flag and a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” flag displayed behind her, reported The Guardian.

Check This Out: Trump Could Face Life Incarceration If Defeated In 2024 Election, Former Federal Prosecutor Warns: ‘He Has An Appreciable Chance Of Dying In Prison’

“America is stepping up. Arizona is stepping forward. It’s time to save this great Republic,” Lake posted on X after the event.

The Confederate flag is widely criticized as a symbol of racism and slavery, and many institutions have distanced themselves from it. In 2020, Mississippi even removed the Confederate emblem from its flag.

“The Kari Lake campaign does not respond to British propaganda outlets. We stopped doing that in 1776,” a spokesperson told The Guardian.

In the video, Lake reiterates baseless claims of election fraud in the 2022 gubernatorial race, which she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Despite courts dismissing her legal challenges and sanctions against her lawyers for false statements, Lake insists she won, stating, “They stole our government.” She plans to reopen her appeal in the voting machines case.

Lake also continued to assert the false claim that Trump won the 2020 presidential election, framing her belief in election fraud as an advantage in the Senate race.

Widely expected to win the Republican primary on July 30, Lake will then face Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego in November, The Guardian added.

Read Next: Ex-Trump Attorney And Star Witness Michael Cohen Unleashes Fury After Hush-Money Conviction: ‘I Will Never Be A Punching Bag To Donald Trump … I Want Peace’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock