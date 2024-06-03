Blackstone Weighs Sale Of Japanese Pharma Firm Alinamin: Report

Loading... Loading...

Blackstone Inc. BX is reportedly considering selling the Japanese consumer healthcare firm Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co., previously owned by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK.

Blackstone is collaborating with financial advisers on a potential sale of Tokyo-based Alinamin, which could be valued at approximately ¥300 billion ($1.9 billion), reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to the report, Alinamin is also attracting interest from CVC Capital Partners, EQT AB EQBBF, and MBK Partners.

Other potential possibilities include an initial public offering of the business. Blackstone may decide not to pursue a deal, the report added.

The report mentioned that Alinamin, which traces its roots back to 1950, launched Japan’s first multivitamin, Panvitan, to combat postwar malnutrition. Its products now include over-the-counter drugs, tonic drinks, pain relievers, smoking cessation aids, laxatives, and medicated bath salts.

Blackstone acquired Alinamin from Takeda for ¥242 billion in 2021 as part of Takeda’s asset disposal strategy following its $62 billion purchase of Shire Plc two years prior.

Price Action: BX shares are trading lower by 1.67% at $118.49 at the last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock