Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.26/0.73%
52 Wk
28 - 60.77
Mkt Cap
35.5B
Payout Ratio
37.32
Open
-
P/E
52.44
Shares
987M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EQT AB is an investment management company. The company manages and advises investment funds and other investment units investing worldwide with the goal of creating attractive returns and future-proof companies. It has two business segments namely, Private Capital and Real Assets. Geographically, it has a presence in Germany; Norway; Denmark; Netherlands; Singapore, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EQT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EQT (EQBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EQT (OTCPK: EQBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EQT's (EQBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EQT.

Q

What is the target price for EQT (EQBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EQT

Q

Current Stock Price for EQT (EQBBF)?

A

The stock price for EQT (OTCPK: EQBBF) is $36 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EQT (EQBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EQT.

Q

When is EQT (OTCPK:EQBBF) reporting earnings?

A

EQT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EQT (EQBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EQT.

Q

What sector and industry does EQT (EQBBF) operate in?

A

EQT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.