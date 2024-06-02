'Roaring Kitty' Reveals Massive GME Position On Reddit, Including $65M Call Options: Is He Bringing 'Courage' Back To Wall Street?

Loading... Loading...

‘Roaring Kitty’ — the big name behind the GameStop Corporation GME ‘meme stock’ saga — on Sunday night revealed that he owns over $115.7 million worth of shares in the video gaming retailer.

The influential investor, who has a large following among Redditors, especially users of r/WallStreetBets, posted a screenshot on r/SuperStonk subreddit, revealing that in addition to the shares, he also has about $65.7 million in call options expiring on June 21 with a strike price of $20 each.

This came around the same time as he posted a reverse uno card from his X account. Reddit users and other retail traders who follow the meme-coin frenzy often look up to ‘Roaring Kitty,’ whose actual name is Keith Gill, for placing their own trades.

In an early reaction, Anthony Pompliano, a prominent figure in the investments space, expressed his views on how Gill’s actions show the changing dynamic, hinting at a possible resurgence of bold speculators “with courage” on Wall Street.

Screenshot from Anthony Pompliano’s X Account

Pompliano posted on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, about the shift in Wall Street’s risk-taking behavior, reminiscing about the era of audacious macro hedge fund investors who weren’t afraid to place big bets.

According to Pomp, while Wall Street is currently dominated by risk-averse individuals and passive indexers, Roaring Kitty, a key figure in the meme stock phenomenon, might bring back the era of speculators.

After a three-year hiatus, Gill’s return to social media has sparked a surge in GameStop’s stock price. As reported by Benzinga, his first post after his return was viewed over 10 million times.

Given Gill’s influence and the speculation around his substantial position in GameStop, Pompliano’s prediction about the return of speculators might not be far off.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.