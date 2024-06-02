Roaring Kitty Just Posted A Reverse Uno Card: What Does It Signal For GameStop, AMC Shares?

Loading... Loading...

Keith Partrick Gill better known as Roaring Kitty is once again active on X, formerly Twitter. The financial analyst and investor, recognized for his contributions to the subrredit r/wllstreetbets, posted an image of a green reverse Uno card on the Elon Musk-owned platform on Sunday evening.

What Happened: After a silence since May 18, Roaring Kitty shared an image of a reverse uno card on Sunday evening. This marks the first post since a string of memes appeared last month.

Gill, is recognized for his influential role in the meme stock phenomenon, particularly with GameStop Corporation GME. Minutes after posting, the post had already garnered more than 343,000 views.

Why It Matters: Roaring Kitty’s return to social media has historically correlated with significant movements in GameStop’s stock. His previous post, a meme, garnered over 10 million views and coincided with a substantial rally in GME shares. The impact of his online presence is well-documented, with his hiatus and subsequent activity stirring the market.

Following his posts in May, there was an anticipation of potential market reactions. Discussions on forums like WallStreetBet surged, with traders eyeing possible gains. The sentiment around meme stocks, particularly GameStop, is a subject of close observation after Roaring Kitty’s movements on social media.

However, after Roaring Kitty’s previous departure from social media, interest in meme stocks like GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC seemed to wane, as noted in a Benzinga report.

Price Action: On Friday, GameStop shares closed 2.3% higher at $23.14, while AMC shares closed 2.4% higher at $4.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal