Plug Power, Airbus, Delta Air Weigh Feasibility Of Hydrogen-based Hub At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport - What's Going On?

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG shares are trading slightly higher in the premarket session on Wednesday.

The company said yesterday that it, along with Airbus SE EADSY EADSF and Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, have collaborated to examine the feasibility of hydrogen-based hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The study in Atlanta is scheduled for completion at the end of 2026.

“We are pleased to contribute our expertise in hydrogen infrastructure and applications development to this pioneering effort at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” noted Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh.

According to a press release, all the companies are eyeing the primary goal of ‘more sustainable future for travel’.

The research, initiated earlier this year, aims to establish the infrastructure, operational feasibility, and safety protocols necessary for integrating hydrogen as a fuel for prospective aircraft operations at ATL. Additionally, it will enhance comprehension of hydrogen supply and infrastructure needs at airports globally.

Plug Power said it is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including the manufacture of electrolyzers, fuel cells and hydrogen facilities across the United States to decarbonize a variety of industrial, transportation and energy needs and applications worldwide.

“We have a ready-made supply of green hydrogen to support the airport from our new Woodbine, Georgia, production plant, the largest green hydrogen plant in the U.S,” Marsh added.

Peek Into Airbus’ Role: Airbus is currently developing the first hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft, which it hopes to enter service in 2035, and is promoting the Hydrogen Hubs at Airports concept.

“The U.S. has easy and massive access to additional renewable energies to produce green hydrogen, and airports are looking for a diverse and balanced energy mix to help reduce the impact of aviation on the environment. Hydrogen is a key enabler for this,” said Karine Guénan, Airbus’ Vice President ZEROe Hydrogen Ecosystem.

Airbus launched the “Hydrogen Hub at Airports” program to jumpstart research into infrastructure requirements and low-carbon airport operations across the entire value chain.

To date, agreements have been signed with partners and airports in ten countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Delta’s Role In Partnership: Delta has been an essential partner in the Airbus ZEROe program since 2022, offering expertise to determine fleet and network expectations, as well as operational and infrastructure needs for developing hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft. Amelia Deluca, Delta’s Chief Sustainability Officer, emphasized that this study reflects Delta’s ongoing dedication, recognizing that addressing the industry’s sustainability challenges requires collaborative effort rather than the efforts of a single company.

Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 0.65% to $3.10 premarket at last check Wednesday, and DAL shares are trading higher by 0.13% to $52.30.

