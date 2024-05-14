Why Is Dell Technologies Stock Rising Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company declared that it is expanding its server portfolio with performance and efficiency upgrades to Dell PowerEdge.

The new Dell PowerEdge servers offer configurations that will simplify operations for organizations, including CSPs of all sizes, small business owners, and those operating at the edge.

“Our customers are turning to our newest servers to run more compute-intensive workloads while trying to manage power and emissions,” said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, Infrastructure Solutions Group Product Management, Dell Technologies.

New Dell PowerEdge R670 and R770 CSP Edition servers introduce performance upgrades and a new standardized server architecture for simpler deployment and serviceability.

Designed with Smart Cooling technology, these servers are energy efficient and intelligently adapt to changing environments, according to a press release.

“This builds on our 30 years of experience where Dell PowerEdge has been the backbone of IT infrastructure, helping customers adapt to evolving business needs and supporting workloads across edge, core data centers and the cloud,” Vigil added.

Bringing the Intel Xeon 6 Efficient core processor to market first, customers will see up to 2.3x more performance per rack compared to the previous generation.

“Intel is excited to have Dell Technologies at the forefront of our development on the latest generation of Intel Xeon 6 processor, enabling customers across industries to quickly and seamlessly deliver on the promise of high density, efficient compute for AI datacenters of the future,” said Ryan Tabrah, Vice President & General Manager of Intel Xeon Efficient-core Products, Intel Corporation INTC.

Price Action: DELL shares are trading higher by 1.63% to $133.15 at last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock